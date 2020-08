The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 24, 2020:

Broussard, Daquincy Jarmaine – Parole Violation

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Littering

Jackson, Adrian Zamont – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Jackson, Daniel Vonreese – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Mouton-Patrick, Dominique Ethel – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Smith, Jeremiah Joel – Blue Warrant

Wright, Jesse Wayne – Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication

Broussard, Daquincy Jarmaine

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr.

Jackson, Adrian Zamont

Jackson, Daniel Vonreese

Mouton-Patrick, Dominique Ethel

Smith, Jeremiah Joel

Wright, Jesse Wayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook