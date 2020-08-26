Liberty-Dayton RMC’s storm protocols go into effect due to Hurricane Laura

Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center is enacting its emergency operations plan in response to Hurricane Laura.

All inpatient areas of the hospital are closed at this time, including the clinic, physical therapy and outpatient services, such as the lab and radiology.

The emergency room is open for emergencies only. Screening will be provided but if the medical doctor on duty deems the patient’s condition to be “non-emergent,” the patient will be screened out. Emergent patients are being transferred out of the hospital until it becomes unsafe for medical personnel to be on the roads.

“Once winds reach 35 miles per hour, local and county EMS will no longer be in service for transfers out of the county,” said Rhonda Campbell, LDRMC chief executive officer.

No inpatient hospitalization services will be available until the “all clear” is given.

The hospital also is advising that it is staffed only with essential personnel at this time and does not have the capacity or capabilities to act as a shelter, so people seeking shelter should find another resource.

For more information on L-DRMC, go online to http://libertydaytonrmc.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

