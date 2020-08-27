Babin meets with Governor Abbott on Hurricane Laura response efforts

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) released the following statement after meeting with Governor Greg Abbott and other elected officials to discuss Hurricane Laura response efforts and more:

“Earlier today, I met with Governor Abbott, Senators Cruz and Cornyn, and numerous other elected officials as well as senior representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to discuss Hurricane Laura response efforts and the “Ike Dike” or the coastal storm surge mitigation project to help avoid flooding and prevent major hurricane damage in the future.

“In the coming days, weeks, and months, I will continue to work with the Governor, my colleagues in Congress, and state and local officials to ensure that impacted TX-36 counties and residents have the resources necessary for a speedy recovery.

“I’ve also been in contact with my Louisiana counterpart, Congressman Clay Higgins, and will support our eastern neighbors however possible.”

