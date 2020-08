The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 25, 2020:

Findley, Amanda Kay – Assault on a Public Servant, Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hatchett, Cody Jerrod – Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30,000

Meza, Ricardo Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

White, Michael Anthony – Public Intoxication

