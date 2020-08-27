Edna Laverne Denson, age 85 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born March 8, 1935 in Shepherd, Texas to parents Alex and Lois Vickery who preceded her in death along with her husband, Troy Edward Denson; daughter, Lois and husband Archie Davis; three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her son, Alex and Bernadine Denson; grandchildren, Velvadawn Rawls, Kate Rawls, Timothy, Jr. and Samantha Denson; great-great-grandchildren, Jim and Isabelle; grandchildren, Michael and Ivette Denson; great-great-grandchildren, Dominic and Hailey; grandchildren, Rigo Delgado, Jasmine Delgado, Alexandra Johnson, and Krystal Johnson; son, William Denson; son, Otis Denson; son, Orval Denson; daughter, Lilly and Jimmy Brzovskis; grandchild, Christopher Wright; son, Timothy and Tina Denson; grandchildren, Luby Barr, Shawn and Jessica Denson; great-great-grandchildren, Shawn, Jr., Jessy, and Shelby; daughter, Pansy Denson; son, Thomas and Amy Denson; grandchildren, Julie Denson and Alex Beckham, Christian and Matthew Ubnoskye; and great-great-grandchild, Wyatt Ubnoskye.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

