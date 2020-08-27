Maria Luckey, 64, of League City passed away on August 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born October 15, 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to parents Augustin Pena and Palmira Olivarez.

Maria was longtime resident of Kingsville and had lived in the Dayton area for the past 2 years. She had also lived in Bishop.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, a son Darren Gonzalez; brother, Larry Pena; sister, Sandra Pena; and sister Leticia Arriaga. She is survived by her husband, Arvie Luckey, Jr.; her children, Donnie Gonzalez, Ronnie Gonzalez, and Stephen Gonzalez and wife Kristen; brother, Aaron Pena and wife Isabel; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; step-children, Jamie Lattimore and husband Herbert and Pamela Courtemanche and husband Albert; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Maria will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

