Linda Susan Morgan, 70, of Liberty, Texas passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Liberty, Texas. Linda was born in Liberty, Texas December 31, 1949 to parents Joseph Osbolt and Leah Patterson Osbolt who preceded her in death along with her siblings, Patricia and Joseph Osbolt.

Linda was a lifetime resident of Liberty and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was very crafty and loved to work with her hands, even passing some of those skills on to her children. Linda was a hard worker and spent many years as a rural paper carrier working for The Houston Chronicle, Beaumont Enterprise, and the Liberty Gazette. She was known to be very outspoken and self-sufficient. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda leaves her children; Kathy Martinez and husband Paul, Wes Morgan and wife Kayce, and Wade Morgan; sister, Robin Cain; grandchildren, Corey Morgan, Paul Martinez Jr., Leah Martinez, Davin Morgan and Dylan Morgan, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

All arrangements for Linda are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

