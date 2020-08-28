After slight delay, Cleveland Chamber recognizes businesses of the month

The coronavirus pandemic may have caused some events to be canceled, but the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize some local businesses and organizations who contribute greatly to the community.

The Business of the Month for April is the Health Center of Southeast Texas.

“Not only does the Health Center offer major discounts for low-to-no income families, they also give back to the community in many other ways. They support the Cleveland Senior Center by doing fundraisers, host Walk with the Doc events with free health information sessions, donating to many local fundraisers and events, and being a valuable sponsor for several of the Chamber’s luncheons and events,” the Chamber announcement said.

The Health Center of Southeast Texas has locations in Cleveland, Liberty, Shepherd and Livingston where patients can receive medical care at a cost based on their income.

Good Promotions is the May business of the month.

Good Promotions is the Business of the Month for May 2020. The company was instrumental in lifting the spirits of the Cleveland community during the pandemic by providing banners with inspirational Bible verses and words of encouragement.

“They support several organizations in town, including CYBA, the CISD Education Foundation, local churches, and lots of school activities and sports. Good Promotions has donated time and items to the Chamber’s new teacher goody bags, the Teacher of the Year gifts, and so much more! We appreciate all that they sow back into the community! When you think about our ‘Love Our Community’ campaign and shopping local, remember businesses like this one, the ones who pour it right back into our town,” the announcement states.

For the month of June, the business of the month is Emergency Hospital Systems.

“Emergency Hospital Systems has been a wonderful supporter of the Chamber since they opened! They sponsor our Student Ambassador Program every year. A few of their employees are part of our Ambassador Program as well as helping on multiple committees for our events. EMS is always looking for ways to stay connected and be involved with the community. They have been a great asset to our community in so many ways. Not only are they located in the heart of our city, they are the heart behind a lot of great things in Cleveland. Thank you, EMS, for all you do for our community,” Chamber staff wrote in the announcement.

Cleveland Police Department is the July business of the month.

While not a business or organization, Cleveland Police Department is vital to the community and was picked as the July business of the month for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber would like to recognize the police department and Chief Broussard for all they do in the community. We appreciate their involvement in serving and protecting our community. Their hearts to serve is evident in the way they operate and stay involved with city events. During a time when other cities are experiencing riots, protesting, and negativity toward police forces, our officers have shown the community that they stand alongside the citizens and will protect Cleveland to the best of their abilities. We fully stand behind and love our Cleveland Police Department,” the Chamber announcement reads.

For more information on the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, or to find out how to join, call 281-592-8786.

