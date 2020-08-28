Health Center of Southeast Texas helps community with backpack giveaway, ‘Thinking of You’ campaign

The Health Center of Southeast Texas just wrapped up a couple of busy months with blood drives, a backpack giveaway and a campaign to remind health care workers that they are appreciated as they continue working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blood drives were held at the Health Center’s clinics in Cleveland and Livingston with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Staff competed for prizes and to see which clinic would receive the most donations of life-saving blood.

The Livingston clinic won with 20 successful donations. Cleveland came in second with 17.

“Most of these were from the community in both locations but 10 were employees,” said Melaney Strickland, marketing and outreach director for the Health Center of Southeast Texas.

HCSET also help local school children as they prepared to return to school with the City of Cleveland’s backpack giveaway on Aug. 7. HCSET donated 312 backpacks with rulers and pencils inside.

To boost the spirits of local nursing home personnel and residents, HCSET also delivered “Thinking of You” cards for Cleveland Health Care Center.

Melaney Strickland (right), the marketing and outreach director for Health Center of Southeast Texas, presents a “Thinking of You” basket to Lacy, the activities director for Cleveland Health Care Center.

Backpacks are readied for students to pick up during the City of Cleveland’s backpack giveaway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

