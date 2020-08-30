Jensen Charles Siner, was born and went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Jensen was born to Tyler Siner and Kristina (Warner) Siner. Jensen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Warner and Jenese Wyatt. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; Parents; Tyler and Kristina Siner, brother, Nolan Deshun Siner; Grandparents, Angi Windt, Patricia Warner and Dick Siner; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

