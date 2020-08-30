Rose Mary Gilbert, 71, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born on Saturday, October 2, 1948 in Sonora, California to Delmar Forster and Katherine (Sciacca) Forster, both of whom have preceded her in death. Rose Mary was also preceded in death by her son, Rickey Lock. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband James Gilbert; sons, Billy Carter Lock and wife Isabel, Randy Haldane Lock and wife Kasey; brothers, Delmar Forster, Jr. and wife Linda, Roy Forster and wife Cilia; grandchildren, Carter Lock and wife Taylor Peacock, Avery Lock, Logan Jackson, James Locke and wife Rosy, Lisa Torres and husband Sergio, Raimi Lock, Rylee Lock, and Raegan Lock; great-grandchildren, Colt Lock and Lauren Locke; step-son Christopher Gilbert; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Rose Mary will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 31, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Rose Mary will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for Rose Mary will follow at Brookside Memorial Park.

