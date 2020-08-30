Terry Eugene Files, 60, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on Monday, December 14, 1959 in Pasadena, Texas. Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Lynn Files, grandparents, Bertie and Elbert Files, Elizabeth and Walton Oliphint. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Janice File; parents, Elbert Eugene Files, Jr. and Martha Rose (Oliphint) Files; sons, Justin James Files, Jared Robert Files; daughters, Miranda Jean Tucker and husband Corey, Roseanna Jane Files; brothers, Gregory Alan Files and wife Tina, William Gary (Billy) Files and wife Wendy; grandchildren, Cora, Conner and Miles Tucker; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Terry loved his grandchildren; they were the light of his life. He also enjoyed fishing, target practice and all car racing sports. He was also an avid football fan. He retired from NOV after 15 years of service. Visitation for Terry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on, Wednesday September 2, 2020 6-8 pm. Funeral Services for Terry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on, Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Ryan Cemetery at 1 pm.

FAMILY REQUESTS ALL GUESTS WEAR MASKS.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

