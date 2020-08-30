Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 27, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020:

  • Austin, Cecil Ervin – Public Intoxication
  • Averett, Krystal Nichole – Criminal Trespass
  • Harding, Monroe Rashaan – Amended Order
  • Lyle, Raven Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tackett, Nikole Elouise – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Timmons, Christina Lou – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication
