Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 28, 2020:

Crow, Kyle Grady – Disorderly Conduct

Doss, Billy Rex – Hold for Angelina County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Angelina County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Angelina County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Angelina County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Hold for Angelina County-Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration and Hold for Angelina County-Possession of Marijuana

Fregia, Loretta Welch – Criminal Trespass

Pena, Juan Dedios – Hold for Midland County

Primrose, Brian Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

