Jimmy Earl Hall, 63, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 He was born on Saturday, March 23, 1957 in Houston, Texas to Edgar Alvin Hall, Sr and Mary Merle (Clark) Hall, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jimmy was also preceded in death by his, brothers, Ronald Hall and Johnny Hall, grandmother, Myrtis Bohanon. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; daughter, Emily Hall; brothers, Edgar Hall, Jr and wife Dorothy, Wayne Hall, Bobby Hall and wife Debbie, Ricky Hall; sister, Jeanette McCrary; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jimmy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, funeral services will promptly follow at 1:00 pm. Interment for Jimmy will follow at Rosewood Cemetery, Humble, Texas. Pastor, Jesse Ray Patton, officiating.

