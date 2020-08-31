Cleveland police investigating shooting on S. Fenner

A 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday when he was shot in the back of the head multiple times with an Airsoft rifle, according to Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, a spokesperson for Cleveland PD.

The shooting was reported to police at 9:41 a.m. When police arrived at the 100 block of S. Fenner Ave., they found the man covered in blood.

The victim was able to give police the name of a suspect, who fled the scene before their arrival.

The man was transported to Kingwood Hospital by Allegiance EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation. Charges are pending, Felts said.

August has been a challenging month for Liberty County law enforcement regarding shootings. On Aug. 17, three people were killed and two people were injured in Dayton; three people were shot on a Trinity River sandbar in Dayton on Aug. 17; a Livingston man was shot at a Cleveland Valero gas station on Aug. 18 after an altercation with another man; and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he allegedly shot himself when his gun discharged in his pants by accident on Aug. 23 at the Cleveland Valero station.

