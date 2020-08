The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 29, 2020:

Brewer, Billy Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Cook, Brandon Joseph – Credit/Debit Card Abuse and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Godfrey, Narvin Eugene – Public Intoxication

James, Michael Andrew – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Washington, Diamon Michelle – Engaging In Organized Crime

