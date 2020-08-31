Liberty County SWAT called to extract man who barricaded himself in destroyed motel room

A 37-year-old Rusk man with Cleveland ties was taken into custody Sunday night just after 7 p.m. after he allegedly barricaded himself in a room at Motel 6, 1004 S Washington Ave., in Cleveland.

The man, who was reportedly suicidal, destroyed the motel room, breaking the toilet and flooding the room. While police attempted to negotiate his surrender, he kept them away by threatening with a knife, according to Capt. Scott Felts, spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department.

Cleveland police officers eventually convinced the man to give up the knife but could not get him to leave the bathroom of the motel room, so Liberty County SWAT was called to assist.

When SWAT officers arrived, they went into the bathroom and extracted the man safely.

He was sedated by EMS at the scene and then taken to Kingwood ER for a medical evaluation.

