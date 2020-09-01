Betty Lou Tymel, age 79 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born July 17, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Mary Evaline Grable and Alfred Arthur Fletcher who preceded her in death along with her sons, Ronald Frank Tymel, Jr. (Bubba) and Ricky Lynn Tymel; and brother, Alfred Fletcher.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Tymel; daughters, Ronda Tymel and Renda Meier; sister, Wanda (Nellie) Carter Carbajal; brother, Charles Fletcher; grandchildren, Jennifer, Elizabeth, John Michael, Alexa, Matthew, Luke, Sammie, Savannah and Ricky; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

