Curtis Wayne Wood, 54, of Evadale, Texas passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by his family. Mr. Wood was born on July 25, 1966, in Beaumont, Texas to Curtis Buron Wood and the late Frances Marie Wood. Originally from Nederland, Texas, the family just moved to Evadale, Texas. He worked as an HVAC technician for CBRE. Mr. Wood was a devoted husband and after 18 years of marriage was blessed with the birth of his son. He loved fishing and hunting with his son. They even started and a small business, Sonshine Mobile Detail, that had to be put on hold. Mr. Wood was a faithful servant, teaching Sunday school at his church for the past 10 years. He enjoyed spending nights with his family reading the bible. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Wood is preceded in death by his mother Francis Marie Wood; his brother, Curtis B. Wood Jr. and sister, Christine Marie Wood.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 34 years Doris Lynn Wood of Evadale; father, Curtis Buron Wood of Nederland and son, Malachi Wayne Wood of Evadale.

A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Steve McMullen officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Old Hardin cemetery in Kountze.

Honoring Mr. Wood as pallbearers are Curtis Wood, Malachi Wood, James D. Wood Sr., James D. Wood Jr.,Lee Clack, Clarence Wing and Oscar Arvizo.

We ask all who come to honor the life of Mr. Wood to practice social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines along with local and state mandates, which includes a face covering, to protect the family and others in attendance.

