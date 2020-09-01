Eunice Lolita White, 93, of Spring, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on Saturday, October 23, 1926 in Pensacola, Florida to Elmer Page Coleman and Anna Lois Rouse Pheiffer, both of whom have preceded her in death. Eunice was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lewis White, sons, James Douglas,Dudley Lewis, Rodney Lee, John Robert, Clarence David White; brother, George Ray Coleman, and grandson, Michael White. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, William Ray White and wife Gina, Cynthia White-Tatum and ex-husband Donald; grandchildren, Raymond David White, Jacob Tatum, Jody Tatum, Danny White, Michelle Johnson, Stephen White, James White, Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends, including Lisa and Paul Rose.. Visitation for Eunice will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment for Eunice will immediately follow at Brookside Memorial Park. Johnny Lahman, officiating.

Family will provide finger foods during visitation.



All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

