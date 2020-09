The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 30, 2020:

Crandall, Lane – Public Intoxication

Jones, Jarrett Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid

Odom, Justin Allen – Possession of Marijuana

Roe, Hunter M – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Whitfield, Stepheleon L – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

