James D’witt Colburn, age 45 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born January 10, 1975 in Houston, Texas to parents Margie and Charlie Colburn who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Charming Colburn; daughters, Skylar Colburn, Kendyl Colburn, and Britini Kennedy; sons, Elijah George, Darin Kennedy, and Alex Landers; sisters, Audrey Garcia and husband Brad, Tammy Meeks, and Charlene Tyson; grandchildren, Natalie Bledsoe and Braxton Bledsoe; nephews, Mackey Meeks, Charlie Meeks, and Dalton Garcia; and nieces, Brandie Perry, Kaylee Tyson, and Cheyenne Tyson; and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

