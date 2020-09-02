Mario De La Cruz, 77, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1943, in Victoria, Coahuila, Mexico to Jose Maria De La Cruz and Natividad Marin De La Cruz. Mario loved going fishing and opening up a good cold beer. He was affectionately known as “Tata” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mario was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Natividad De La Cruz.

Mario is survived by his beloved wife Socorro De La Cruz; his children, Araceli De La Cruz, Alicia Moreno and husband Jose Elias, Mario De La Cruz Jr. and wife Aquila, Marisa Garcia and husband Jose Luis, Raul De La Cruz and wife Ceylin, Armando De La Cruz and wife Maggie, and Imelda Andre and husband James; grandchildren, Elise, Bianca, Jose Jr., Daniel, Edgar, Cecilia, Adrian, Amber, Allison, Erik, Christian, Rey, Emily, Joseph, and Halle; great-grandchildren, Giselle, Mykayla, Riley, and Grayson; brothers and sisters; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jose Moreno Jr., Daniel Moreno, Edgar De La Cruz, Adrian De La Cruz, Erik De La Cruz, and Christian De La Cruz.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm with a rosary starting at 7pm, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main St, Anahuac, Texas 77514. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 2207 S. Main St, Anahuac, TX 77514. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

