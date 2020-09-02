Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2020:

Blain, Hunter Wesley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Hold for Walker County-Assault/Family Violence

Groce, Trayton – Criminal Mischief

Hebert, Donald Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kingsley, Cameron Nelson – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Kudro, Donald James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Prinz, Chad M – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Saldierna, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance

St. Andre, Dexter Tremain – Engaging in Organized Criminal Acts

Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Probation Violation-Theft of Property and Falsification of Drug Test Results

Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana, No Safety Belt and No Driver’s License

Blain, Hunter Wesley

Goodwin, Michael Wayne

Groce, Trayton

Hebert, Donald Joseph

Kingsley, Cameron Nelson

Kudro, Donald James

Prinz, Chad M.

Saldierna, Jose

St. Andre, Dexter Tremain

Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie

Vonner, Terrance Oshay

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

