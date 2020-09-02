Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2020:

  • Blain, Hunter Wesley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Hold for Walker County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Groce, Trayton – Criminal Mischief
  • Hebert, Donald Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Kingsley, Cameron Nelson – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Kudro, Donald James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Prinz, Chad M – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Saldierna, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • St. Andre, Dexter Tremain – Engaging in Organized Criminal Acts
  • Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Probation Violation-Theft of Property and Falsification of Drug Test Results
  • Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana, No Safety Belt and No Driver’s License
