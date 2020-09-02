Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2020:
- Blain, Hunter Wesley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Hold for Walker County-Assault/Family Violence
- Groce, Trayton – Criminal Mischief
- Hebert, Donald Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Kingsley, Cameron Nelson – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Kudro, Donald James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Prinz, Chad M – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Saldierna, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- St. Andre, Dexter Tremain – Engaging in Organized Criminal Acts
- Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Probation Violation-Theft of Property and Falsification of Drug Test Results
- Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana, No Safety Belt and No Driver’s License