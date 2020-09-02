Liberty County indictments for February-August 2020

With the pandemic and restrictions that went with it, Bluebonnet News is a little behind on sharing the indictments for Liberty County for 2020.

Below is a list of people who were indicted from February 2020 to August 2020.

The names of people who are not yet in custody have been stricken from the record for now.

FEBRUARY 2020

McMullen, Aaron Richard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Lirette, Trae Joseph – Sexual Assault of a Child

Neice, Joseph Arthur – Failure to Comply-Sex Offender Duty to Register

Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair

Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Attempted Escape While Arrested

Zuna, Viviano Jr. – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair

Tullous, Shonda Fay – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair

Tullous, Shonda Fay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Louis, Jennifer Lenor – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more prior convictions

Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pharr, Darlene Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Guice, Johnny Lynn II – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Porter, Taylor Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Melvin Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Maldonado, Jorge – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Moss, Oren Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

MARCH 2020

Delcid, Adela Maria – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Cook, Chrystal Renee – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Kinney, Adam Jude – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Fregia, Louis Blayne – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Roth, Garth Wade – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Roth, Garth Wade – Assault/Family Violence

Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr. – Burglary of a Building

Johnson, Jason Nelson – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Armstrong, Henry Lee – Robbery

Williams, Tyler Lance – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Arceneaux, Percy Selwyn – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Linares-Jimenez, Elizabeth – Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant

Linares-Jimenez, Elizabeth – Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant

Keaton, Brad Wayne – Burglary of a Building

Anaya-Gutierrez, Luis Miguel – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15

Pittman, Cristal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mouton, Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Morgan, Dustin Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dowden, Dylan Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Magana, Luis Javier – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Leblanc, Michael Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Carter, Artie Glen – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Cavallaro, Alexander Bard – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Sellier, Joshua Adam – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Keith, Travis Weaver Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Hammond, Tyler Eugene – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card

Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card

Vauter, Ryance Kade – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Vauter, Ryance Kade – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Holifield, Jenna Renee – Assault of a Public Servant

Brown, Ethan Thomas – Invasive Visual Recording

Hernandez, Jerson – Assault/Family Violence

APRIL 2020

No indictments because grand jury did not meet due to pandemic.

MAY 2020

Casey, Austin Jacob – Sexual Assault

Brooks, John Charles – Assault/Family Violence

Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Assault/Family Violence

Quiroz-Garcia, Josue Elias – Assault/Family Violence

Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault/Family Violence

Hall, Raymond Charles – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Burglary of a Habitation

Daigle, Quenton John – Burglary of a Building

Guillory, Bryan Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation

Hearne, Charles Allen – Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor/Descendant

Semien, Monica Latrice – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, two or more prior convictions

Robbins, Stephanie Chrystine – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, two or more prior convictions

Carr, Tyrone Jerome – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Carr, Tyrone Jerome – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Whitfield, Stephon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Whitfield, Stephon – Criminal Mischief

Johnson, Anthony Dale – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Sanchez, Rony – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Sanchez, Rony – Aggravated Robbery

Ramirez, Jose Guadalupe – Aggravated Robbery

Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000

JUNE 2020

Vacha, Dustin Michael Ray – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Brown, Ethan Thomas – Sexual Assault

Brown, Ethan Thomas – Violation of Protective Order two or more times

Onnela, George Henry III – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Ables, Patrick Ryan – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Wright, Gregory Earl – Harassment of Public Servant

Wright, Gregory Earl – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Brooks, Curtis Deshaun – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Burglary of a Vehicle

Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security

Pullin, James Dale Jr. – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Duty to Register

Morgan, Dakota Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Morgan, Dakota Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Ruggeri, Joshua Daniel – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Bradford, Gerald Joseph – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear-Felony

Bradford, Gerald Joseph – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear-Felony

Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Garcia, Donaciano – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Aggravated Assault – Date/Family/Household Member With Weapon

Delgado, Esteban – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Aggravated Robbery

Delgado, Esteban – Aggravated Robbery

Walker, Daniel Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Walker, Daniel Eugene – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Shealy, James Edgar – Theft of Material

Shealy, James Edgar – Theft of Property

Brantley, Jerry Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Chapman, Matthew Cody – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Watson, Shannon Christopher – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Barroso, Felipe Dejesus – Indecency With a Child, Sexual Contact

Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Criminal Mischief

Deshazo, Michael Paul – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Garcia, Erik – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Rains, Joseph Michael – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Lopez-Hernandez, Yoni Enehin – False Alarm or Reporting Emergency

Hymer, William Scott – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Boulier, Jessica Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lee, Jennifer Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lee, Jennifer Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Remkes, Robert Gary – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Banning, George Norwood III – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Banning, George Norwood III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Smith, Kirk Douglas – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Simmons, Phillip Jerome – Murder

Jackson, Dominik Jason – Theft of Property

Jackson, Dominik Jason – Burglary of a Building

Jackson, Dominik Jason – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Jackson, Dominik Jason – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Jackson, Dominik Jason – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Jackson, Dominik Jason – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Braxton, Amy Jants – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Lott, Christopher Alan – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge

Leal, Cruz Matthew – Assault/Family Violence

Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Assault/Family Violence

Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Aggravated Robbery

Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Aggravated Robbery

Yates, Robert Mayo – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

McCaig, Lucas Jai – Aggravated Robbery

McCaig, Lucas Jai – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Edwards, Quinika Danielle – Harassment of Public Servant

Barnes, Steven Lane – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Barnes, Steven Lane – Arson

Barnes, Steven Lane – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Barnes, Steven Lane – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction

Vanwinkle, Jewells Marie – Theft of Property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000

Tarrant, Rebecca Lynn – Theft of Property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000

Hoffpauir, Macon Carley – Burglary of a Habitation

Hoffpauir, Macon Carley – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Collins, Dalton Hugh – Burglary of a Habitation

Collins, Dalton Hugh – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Emmert, Kaylynn Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Lucio, Amanda Rebecca – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Wheeler, Kori Reef – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Mata, Ricardo Garcia – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Burch, John Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Charlie Annette Kalynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Morgan, Amanda Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Morales, Sarah Tarver – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harris, Johnnie Ruth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Morton, Scott Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Byford, Jason Denley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Jeremiah James – Possession of Marijuana

JULY 2020

No indictments because grand jury did not meet.

AUGUST 2020

Pyatt, Christopher Michael – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Itams, Christian Charles – Assault/Family Violence

Bautista, Margarita – Cruelty to Livestock/Animals

Bautista, Margarita – Cruelty to Livestock/Animals

Durisseau, Hester Joseph – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Cooper, Alexander James – Assault of a Public Servant

McGowen, James Vernon – Aggravated Assault – Date/Family/Household Member

Beitz, Ronald James – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register

McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Assault on a Public Servant

Jackson, Curtis Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Amaya, Jonathon – Illegal Dumping

Brewer, Robie Jay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Brewer, Robie Jay – Robbery

Brewer, Robie Jay – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Forgery of a Financial Instument

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Vauter, Ryance Kade – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arceneaux, Percy Selwyn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Fencil, Shannon Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Gilder, Michael Deshaun – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Gilmore, Joshua Ray – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Hudson, Emily Ann – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Cerda, Eric Rene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

