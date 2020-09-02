Liberty County indictments for February-August 2020

With the pandemic and restrictions that went with it, Bluebonnet News is a little behind on sharing the indictments for Liberty County for 2020.
Below is a list of people who were indicted from February 2020 to August 2020.
The names of people who are not yet in custody have been stricken from the record for now.
FEBRUARY 2020
- McMullen, Aaron Richard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Lirette, Trae Joseph – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Neice, Joseph Arthur – Failure to Comply-Sex Offender Duty to Register
- Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair
- Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Attempted Escape While Arrested
- Zuna, Viviano Jr. – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair
- Tullous, Shonda Fay – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair
- Tullous, Shonda Fay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Louis, Jennifer Lenor – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more prior convictions
- Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pharr, Darlene Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Guice, Johnny Lynn II – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Porter, Taylor Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Brown, Melvin Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Maldonado, Jorge – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Moss, Oren Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
MARCH 2020
- Delcid, Adela Maria – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- Cook, Chrystal Renee – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Kinney, Adam Jude – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Fregia, Louis Blayne – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Roth, Garth Wade – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Roth, Garth Wade – Assault/Family Violence
- Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr. – Burglary of a Building
- Johnson, Jason Nelson – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Armstrong, Henry Lee – Robbery
- Williams, Tyler Lance – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Arceneaux, Percy Selwyn – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Linares-Jimenez, Elizabeth – Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant
- Keaton, Brad Wayne – Burglary of a Building
- Anaya-Gutierrez, Luis Miguel – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15
- Pittman, Cristal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Mouton, Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Morgan, Dustin Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dowden, Dylan Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Magana, Luis Javier – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Leblanc, Michael Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Carter, Artie Glen – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Cavallaro, Alexander Bard – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Sellier, Joshua Adam – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Keith, Travis Weaver Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Hammond, Tyler Eugene – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card
- Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card
- Vauter, Ryance Kade – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Vauter, Ryance Kade – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Holifield, Jenna Renee – Assault of a Public Servant
- Brown, Ethan Thomas – Invasive Visual Recording
- Hernandez, Jerson – Assault/Family Violence
APRIL 2020
No indictments because grand jury did not meet due to pandemic.
MAY 2020
- Casey, Austin Jacob – Sexual Assault
- Brooks, John Charles – Assault/Family Violence
- Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Assault/Family Violence
- Quiroz-Garcia, Josue Elias – Assault/Family Violence
- Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault/Family Violence
- Hall, Raymond Charles – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Burglary of a Habitation
- Daigle, Quenton John – Burglary of a Building
- Guillory, Bryan Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation
- Hearne, Charles Allen – Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor/Descendant
- Semien, Monica Latrice – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, two or more prior convictions
- Robbins, Stephanie Chrystine – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, two or more prior convictions
- Carr, Tyrone Jerome – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Carr, Tyrone Jerome – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Whitfield, Stephon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Whitfield, Stephon – Criminal Mischief
- Johnson, Anthony Dale – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Sanchez, Rony – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Sanchez, Rony – Aggravated Robbery
- Ramirez, Jose Guadalupe – Aggravated Robbery
- Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000
JUNE 2020
- Vacha, Dustin Michael Ray – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Brown, Ethan Thomas – Sexual Assault
- Brown, Ethan Thomas – Violation of Protective Order two or more times
- Onnela, George Henry III – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Ables, Patrick Ryan – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Wright, Gregory Earl – Harassment of Public Servant
- Wright, Gregory Earl – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Brooks, Curtis Deshaun – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Burglary of a Vehicle
- Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
- Pullin, James Dale Jr. – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Duty to Register
- Morgan, Dakota Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Morgan, Dakota Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Ruggeri, Joshua Daniel – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Bradford, Gerald Joseph – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear-Felony
- Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Garcia, Donaciano – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Aggravated Assault – Date/Family/Household Member With Weapon
- Delgado, Esteban – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Aggravated Robbery
- Delgado, Esteban – Aggravated Robbery
- Walker, Daniel Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Walker, Daniel Eugene – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Shealy, James Edgar – Theft of Material
- Shealy, James Edgar – Theft of Property
- Brantley, Jerry Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Chapman, Matthew Cody – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Watson, Shannon Christopher – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Barroso, Felipe Dejesus – Indecency With a Child, Sexual Contact
- Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Criminal Mischief
- Deshazo, Michael Paul – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Garcia, Erik – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Rains, Joseph Michael – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Lopez-Hernandez, Yoni Enehin – False Alarm or Reporting Emergency
- Hymer, William Scott – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Boulier, Jessica Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lee, Jennifer Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Remkes, Robert Gary – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Banning, George Norwood III – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Banning, George Norwood III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Smith, Kirk Douglas – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Simmons, Phillip Jerome – Murder
- Jackson, Dominik Jason – Theft of Property
- Jackson, Dominik Jason – Burglary of a Building
- Jackson, Dominik Jason – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Jackson, Dominik Jason – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Jackson, Dominik Jason – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Jackson, Dominik Jason – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Braxton, Amy Jants – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Lott, Christopher Alan – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge
- Leal, Cruz Matthew – Assault/Family Violence
- Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Assault/Family Violence
- Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Aggravated Robbery
- Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Aggravated Robbery
- Yates, Robert Mayo – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- McCaig, Lucas Jai – Aggravated Robbery
- McCaig, Lucas Jai – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Edwards, Quinika Danielle – Harassment of Public Servant
- Barnes, Steven Lane – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Barnes, Steven Lane – Arson
- Barnes, Steven Lane – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Barnes, Steven Lane – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Wickliff, Blake Mims – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction
- Vanwinkle, Jewells Marie – Theft of Property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000
- Tarrant, Rebecca Lynn – Theft of Property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000
- Hoffpauir, Macon Carley – Burglary of a Habitation
- Hoffpauir, Macon Carley – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Collins, Dalton Hugh – Burglary of a Habitation
- Collins, Dalton Hugh – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Emmert, Kaylynn Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Lucio, Amanda Rebecca – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Wheeler, Kori Reef – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Mata, Ricardo Garcia – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Burch, John Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Smith, Charlie Annette Kalynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Morgan, Amanda Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Morales, Sarah Tarver – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harris, Johnnie Ruth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Morton, Scott Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Byford, Jason Denley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Brown, Jeremiah James – Possession of Marijuana
JULY 2020
No indictments because grand jury did not meet.
AUGUST 2020
- Pyatt, Christopher Michael – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Itams, Christian Charles – Assault/Family Violence
- Bautista, Margarita – Cruelty to Livestock/Animals
- Durisseau, Hester Joseph – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Cooper, Alexander James – Assault of a Public Servant
- McGowen, James Vernon – Aggravated Assault – Date/Family/Household Member
- Beitz, Ronald James – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register
- McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Assault on a Public Servant
- Jackson, Curtis Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Amaya, Jonathon – Illegal Dumping
- Brewer, Robie Jay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Brewer, Robie Jay – Robbery
- Brewer, Robie Jay – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Forgery of a Financial Instument
- McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Vauter, Ryance Kade – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Arceneaux, Percy Selwyn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Fencil, Shannon Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Gilder, Michael Deshaun – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Gilmore, Joshua Ray – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Hudson, Emily Ann – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Cerda, Eric Rene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle