Prayer march planned for Sept. 26 in Liberty

In response to Dr. Franklin Graham’s national call for prayer, a group of Liberty County citizens is organizing a prayer march on Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at noon, on the same day and time Dr. Graham will hold a prayer march in Washington, D.C.

Everyone is invited to come, bring their family and friends, and pray for the nation to turn back to God. It is encouraged that this event be countywide and for churches to take the lead in helping to organize.

The prayer focus is II Chronicles 7:14, which states, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

The group will gather at the Vara Faye Martin Daniel Pavilion at the City of Liberty Municipal Complex, 1829 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty. After a prayer by Sgt. Lenard Johnson with Liberty Police Department, the group will move on to the City of Liberty Administration Office, where a prayer will be made by Rev. Gideon Watson, pastor of Hardin Methodist Church.

Other prayer stops will follow at the Liberty County Courthouse with a prayer by County Judge Jay Knight; First United Methodist Church parking lot with a prayer officer by Rev. Chris Contreras, pastor of New Work Family Worship Center; the vacant lot at 612 1/2 Main St., across from First Baptist Church where a prayer will be offered by Rev. Edwin Hardy, pastor of St. John’s Baptist Church; Immaculate Conception Church, corner of Travis and Trinity streets, where Father Ted Smith, rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, will say prayers; and finally, the group will return to the Vara Faye Martin Daniel Pavilion where prayer will be offered by Rev. Tim Gruver, pastor of Heights Baptist Church.

Karla Burriss will perform “Appointed by Grace” toward the end of the march.

The guidelines for COVID-19 are being observed during the march. If you plan to attend, please do not wear political attire of any kind, wear a mask as suggested by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and practice social distancing.

For more questions, contact Jane Delaney at 936-336-6312 or email adelaney3@comcast.net or Mary Anne Campbell at mabcam@comcast.com or 936-334-3339.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

