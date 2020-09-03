Phillip Dwayne Griffin, 76, of Dayton passed away August 29, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. Phillip was born June 13, 1944 in Stephenville, Texas to parents Val and Millie Moore Griffin.

Phillip spent his young years in Stephenville where he graduated from Stephenville High School in 1961. Phillip proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1961 until 1965. He had been a resident of Dayton for the past 34 year and had worked as a project manager for HB Zachry Construction Company. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars and fishing. Phillip loved his family and enjoyed their times together.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marlene Landry Griffin of Dayton; his daughters, Shelley Farias and husband Anthony, Tiffany Janik and husband Randy and Lindsey Hopkins and husband Anthony; sisters, Sandra Lee and husband M.J., and Melissa Crim and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Dustin Janik, Jordan Adkins, Cameron Adkins, Brittany Janik, Lauran Hopkins, Beau Hopkins, Bailey Farias, and Dallas Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Karson Mitchell, Braxton Hopkins, Kenzie Hopkins, Emery Janik, Brady Adkins, Blakyleigh Hopkins, and Brooklynn Burnham; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service for Mr. Griffin will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Allen Bode officiating.

For those who desire memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 775284; http://www.heart.org

