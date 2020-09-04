Checkers celebrates opening of new restaurant in Moss Hill

After months of anticipation, the new Fuel Maxx store at the crossroads of state highways 105 and 146 in Moss Hill celebrated the grand opening of its Checkers restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 3.

As soon as the restaurant opened, customers began lining up for made-to-order menu items like the Big Buford, a juicy, double quarter-pounder burger with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, red onions and ketchup, or the Classic Mother Cruncher, a crispy-fried, boneless chicken breast sandwich served on toasted buns.

The restaurant’s menu offers something for everyone with Baconzilla burgers, pick-your-own sauce chicken wings, seasoned fries, Monsterella cheese sticks, Chicken bites (nuggets and fries), funnel cake fries, cheesecake milkshakes, regular milkshakes, fried fish sandwiches and slushies.

Checkers employees are ready to serve customers at the restaurant in Moss Hill. The restaurant employs 17 local residents and is looking to hire more.

“Everyone has had a chocolate, strawberry or vanilla shake, but Checkers has its famous banana milkshake that is to die for,” said Patricia Jacobs, regional manager for Fuel Maxx’s Checkers and Dickey’s franchises. “These banana shakes are something you can’t get just anywhere.”

Customers who like chicken wings will like the variety of flavors available at Checkers, Jacobs said.

“We have barbecue, sweet and sour, buffalo and many other flavors,” she said. “There is something for everyone’s tastes.”

For those who have something altogether different in mind for lunch or dinner, the Moss Hill Fuel Maxx store also has a Taco Corner, hot-and-ready pizzas and grab-and-go sandwiches.

Checkers is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with dine-in and drive-through available during those hours. The Moss Hill location provides jobs to 17 local residents and the store is looking to hire 10 to 15 more people, Jacobs said. The Tarkington location also has job openings.

Jacobs is confident that the Moss Hill area will be a good location for the store and its two restaurants.

“Fuel Maxx is a family-owned business and the owners like to focus more on small towns. They want to be a one-stop shop for their customers,” she said.

For more information on employment opportunities at Fuel Maxx, Checkers or Taco Corner, apply at the store location.

