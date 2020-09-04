Former hospital CEO facing five-count indictment

A Liberty County grand jury in late August returned a five-count indictment against Matthew Allen Thornton, stemming from an investigation that began on May 21, 2020, after allegations of sexual assault of a child were made to Liberty Police Department.

Thornton was arrested on June 22, 2020, and charged with Sexual Assault of a Child. The indictment, which now shows five counts of having sex with a child 14 or older but under 17 years of age, was explained by Liberty County District Attorney Logan Pickett, who would only say that two counts stem from one incident, two others stem from another incident and the fifth is for a separate incident involving the alleged victim.

As this case involves pending litigation, Pickett could not discuss the case any further.

At the time of his arrest, Thornton, 38, was working as the CEO for Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center. He has since been dismissed from that position.

Each count of the indictment carries a sentence of 2 to 20 years, if convicted. While he awaits trial, Thornton is free on a $25,000 bond.

