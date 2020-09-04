Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 2, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 2, 2020:

Averett, Krystal Nichole – Criminal Trespass

Brown, Christy Elizabeth – Hold for the State of Louisiana-Theft

Deblanc, Michelle Nicole – Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Galvan, Alejandro Soto – Driving Under the Influence

Garcia-Olivarez, Kristyana Niko – Hold for Garza County-Revocation of Community Supervision

Godfrey, Narvin Eugene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief

Morse, Audriana Kathryn – Public Intoxication

Peak, Jamie Lauren – Injury to an Elderly Person

Thompson, Joshua Alan – Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid

Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Note: The mugshots for Christy Elizabeth Brown and Kristyana Niko Garcia-Olivarez are not available at the time of this posting.

