Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 2, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 2, 2020:

  • Averett, Krystal Nichole – Criminal Trespass
  • Brown, Christy Elizabeth – Hold for the State of Louisiana-Theft
  • Deblanc, Michelle Nicole – Credit/Debit Card Abuse
  • Galvan, Alejandro Soto – Driving Under the Influence
  • Garcia-Olivarez, Kristyana Niko – Hold for Garza County-Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Godfrey, Narvin Eugene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief
  • Morse, Audriana Kathryn – Public Intoxication
  • Peak, Jamie Lauren – Injury to an Elderly Person
  • Thompson, Joshua Alan – Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid
  • Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Note: The mugshots for Christy Elizabeth Brown and Kristyana Niko Garcia-Olivarez are not available at the time of this posting.

