Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 2, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 2, 2020:
- Averett, Krystal Nichole – Criminal Trespass
- Brown, Christy Elizabeth – Hold for the State of Louisiana-Theft
- Deblanc, Michelle Nicole – Credit/Debit Card Abuse
- Galvan, Alejandro Soto – Driving Under the Influence
- Garcia-Olivarez, Kristyana Niko – Hold for Garza County-Revocation of Community Supervision
- Godfrey, Narvin Eugene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief
- Morse, Audriana Kathryn – Public Intoxication
- Peak, Jamie Lauren – Injury to an Elderly Person
- Thompson, Joshua Alan – Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid
- Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Note: The mugshots for Christy Elizabeth Brown and Kristyana Niko Garcia-Olivarez are not available at the time of this posting.