Mary Frances Dale, 92, of Kountze, TX, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Silsbee Oaks Health Care. She was born October 10, 1927, in Bugscuffle, TX, to George H. Cato and Ollie Mae Wharton. She had lived in Bridgeport, TX, for most of her life before moving to Kountze, where she had lived for 10 years and was a homemaker.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Chief Walter G. Dale.



Those left to cherish her memory are; daughters, Jelaine Morrow and husband Ronnie of Kountze, TX, Sally Dale of Bridgeport, TX. Son, Walter Dwayne Dale of Kountze, TX. Grandchildren; 4 and 7 great grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.



Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September, 5, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at East Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport, TX, beginning at 11:30 A.M.



Honoring Mary as pallbearers will be Wayne Dale, William Goines, Dawson Gilbert, Dawson Weyler, Rodney Weyler, Bryan Weyler, and Brandon Goines. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Frances Dale please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

