Squabble over barricaded roads ends with three arrested in Plum Grove

Three people were arrested Sunday afternoon after an argument reportedly broke out over roads barricaded by the City of Plum Grove that restrict access to the Colony Ridge subdivisions while road repairs are made on Plum Grove Road, the city’s main thoroughfare.

According to Capt. Robert Dunn, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, there was “fussing and arguing going on with a bunch of people over the road closures.”

The argument reportedly escalated and resulted in the arrest of Donald Enloe, Calvin Nelson, 52, and Nelson’s son, Craig Brandon Nelson, 21.

“Witnesses told our deputies that Mr. Enloe was trying to run over people with a tractor. At that point, one of the Nelsons jumped up on the tractor and started hitting him to apparently make him stop,” Dunn said.

Enloe was hospitalized after the incident and will be arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon upon his release from the hospital, Dunn said. If convicted, he faces 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Nelsons were arrested for Tampering With a Warning Device, according to Dunn, for allegedly moving a road block that was ordered in place by the City of Plum Grove in August.

While the charge against the father and son are misdemeanors, the penalty may be serious, said Dunn. If convicted, they each face a punishment of up to 2 years in the county jail and a fine up to $1,000.

Sunday’s incident comes after months of contentious meetings with the City of Plum Grove officials, Plum Grove residents, Liberty County Commissioners Court and Colony Ridge developer Trey Harris. Residents of Plum Grove have told commissioners court on numerous occasions that they are frustrated that their roads are being destroyed by the increased traffic from the Colony Ridge developments, an issue compounded by the fact that the City has very little money to make the repairs needed to withstand the heavy traffic. Coupled with damage caused during Hurricane Harvey and other flooding events, the heaviest-traveled city streets now have deep potholes that the City, with Enloe’s help, has attempted to repair with rock.

The County, in return, has offered to make the repairs through an interlocal agreement with the City and County sharing the burden of the repairs, but parties are deadlocked over an agreement.

Residents and city officials are further frustrated that the development has caused a strain on the all-volunteer Plum Grove Fire Department, which has seen its call volume go up from 40 calls in 2010 to 544 in 2019. On Aug. 25, a petition that would have allowed the residents of Plum Grove to vote on the creation of an emergency services district was shot down by commissioners court because the district’s boundaries could not be defined in the way the petition was presented. The ESD, if approved by voters, might have provided additional funding to Plum Grove FD through the collection of taxes.

At that meeting, Enloe warned commissioners of the growing tensions between Plum Grove residents, Trey Harris and the Colony Ridge developments.

“The whole community is sick and tired of what’s going on. We are fixing to stand up for our rights, one way or another,” Enloe told commissioners. “Something is fixing to happen in Plum Grove. Mark that down for today, Aug. 25. Something is fixing to happen in Plum Grove and it’s going to be on y’all’s heads. People in Plum Grove are sick and tired of getting run over. We are not having it any more. No more. None. We’re done.”

