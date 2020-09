The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 4, 2020:

David, Orlando Rashaad – Public Intoxication

Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Burglary of a Building and Criminal Mischief

Mares, Rose Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

