Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 3, 2020:

Bean, Victoria Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Boyte, Forrest Ray – Public Intoxication

Bryant, Joshua Tyrese – Sexual Assault of a Child

Enloe, Trent Jarred – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

McEachern, Brett – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Miller, Robert James – Assault/Family Violence

Montejano, Albert – Public Intoxication

Moss, Kelvin Earl Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Pena, Juan Dedios – Parole Violation

Perez, Jesse Martin – Public Intoxication and Failure to Report Non-Injury Accident

Pittman, Cristal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Scott, Kenneth Aaron – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Taylor, Juss Jamie – Hold for San Jacinto County-Forgery

