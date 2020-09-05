Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 3, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 3, 2020:

  • Bean, Victoria Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Boyte, Forrest Ray – Public Intoxication
  • Bryant, Joshua Tyrese – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Enloe, Trent Jarred – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • McEachern, Brett – Driving While Intoxicated, first
  • Miller, Robert James – Assault/Family Violence
  • Montejano, Albert – Public Intoxication
  • Moss, Kelvin Earl Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana
  • Pena, Juan Dedios – Parole Violation
  • Perez, Jesse Martin – Public Intoxication and Failure to Report Non-Injury Accident
  • Pittman, Cristal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Scott, Kenneth Aaron – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, Juss Jamie – Hold for San Jacinto County-Forgery
