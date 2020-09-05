Juanita Pouncey, 80, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, August 28, 1940 in Dayton, Texas to Carl Benjamin Young and Lorrine (Squire) Gunter , both of whom have preceded her in death. Juanita was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years Theodore Clifton Pouncey, brothers, Earnest Young, and Carl “Bud” Young, One Loving Sister. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, William Don Pouncey and wife Nancy, Donna Kay Moore and husband Rusty, Danny Wayne Pouncey and wife Cheri, Darrell John Pouncey and wife Melissa, Gerald John Pouncey and wife Karla; 16 grandchildren, 33 great- grandchildren 9 great great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Juanita will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Juanita will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Juanita will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, 5111 FM 2666, Shepherd, Texas. Pastor’s Jeff and Eileen Hackleman, officiating. Pall bears; D.J. Pouncey, Clifton Pouncey, John Moore, William Fuller, Jimmy Pouncey, Johnathan Winkle; Honorary Pall Bearer, Chase Williams.

