Gilbert Thomas, 82, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, and his 82nd birthday in Baytown, Texas. He was born on August 31, 1938, in Chatignier, Louisiana, the second son born to the late Pete and Elvina Frank Thomas. Gilbert came from a home that was dedicated in their faith and attended church regularly.

Gilbert worked for many years in maintenance with Sunbelt Works in Dayton until his retirement. He was a quiet and hardworking man who believed in always having something to fall back on. Gilbert was a jack of all trades who was able to fix anything that was broken. He was a great provider and made sure his family’s needs were constantly met. Gilbert almost always spent his Thanksgiving holiday at his baby sister’s home in Baytown.

Gilbert was a great cook, but his Gumbo and southern food were his most notable dishes. However, his favorite meal was short ribs, potato salad, green beans, cornbread dressing and iced tea. Gilbert pursued many interests, some of which included playing electronic games, watching television, and football. Gilbert never met a stranger or made an enemy, he liked to mind his own business and get along with everyone. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Peter Richard Thomas, Jr., Lionell Thomas, Clinton Thomas, James Davis Thomas, and Bobby Thomas. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 27 years Angelique Ervin Thomas; his children Marcus Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas, and Jessica Richman; his grandson Alex Richman, Jr.; his siblings Judy Mae Thomas, Brenda J. Thomas Lazard, Wilbert Thomas, Edgar Gene Thomas, Douglas Ray Compton, and Wilson Locke Thomas; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

