Georgia Ann Butcher Moore, 81, of Dayton passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Georgia was born March 22, 1939 in Dayton, Texas to parents George Butcher and Pauline Silhavy Butcher.

Georgia was a lifelong resident of Dayton where she attended Dayton Schools. She loved the outdoors and loved tending her garden. She would always share the vegetables that she grew. Georgia enjoyed watching sports and she coached softball. She enjoyed working puzzle books and jigsaw puzzles. Growing up in a large family there was always gatherings that she truly enjoyed.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Henry Butcher and Billy Butcher; sisters, Brenda Jane Anglin and Evelyn Andress and nieces, Jennifer Mercer, Krystal Renfro and Dwayne Brown. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, W. Leo Moore; her children, Danny Moore, Judy Headrick and husband James; and Tonya McFatridge and husband Brian; sisters, Betty Brown and Ernestine Fregia and husband Nathen; brothers, Gene Butcher and wife Lena, Ernest Butcher and wife Darlene and Frank Butcher and wife Gail; seven grandchildren, Alec Villyard, Katelyn Moore, Hannah Moore, Allie Moore, Gavin Moore, Chad Allan McFatridge and Ryan Austin McFatridge; great Grandchildren, Addison Moore, Marvel Villyard, Zane White, and Braxton Trichell; sisters-in-law, Redia Butcher and Nell Butcher; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Georgia will be 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Her service will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Pace-Stancil. Interment will follow at Linney Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Allan McFatridge, Ryan Austin McFatridge, James Headrick, Eugene Brown, Britt Andress, George Butcher and Alec Villyard.

