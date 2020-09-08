Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 6, 2020:

  • Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Public Intoxication
  • Knight, Johnny Dean – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Material, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass on Agricultural Land
  • Nelson, Calvin Brian – Tampering With Warning Device
  • Nelson, Craig Brandon – Tampering With Warning Device
  • Patterson, Laura Lee – Disorderly Conduct
  • Soto, Oscar Mario – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Timmons, Christina Lou – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Triplett, Tyrell Lamar-Leroy – Possession of Marijuana

Note: The mugshot for Oscar Mario Soto is not available at this time through the County Jail website.

