Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 6, 2020:

Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Public Intoxication

Knight, Johnny Dean – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Material, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass on Agricultural Land

Nelson, Calvin Brian – Tampering With Warning Device

Nelson, Craig Brandon – Tampering With Warning Device

Patterson, Laura Lee – Disorderly Conduct

Soto, Oscar Mario – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Timmons, Christina Lou – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Triplett, Tyrell Lamar-Leroy – Possession of Marijuana

Note: The mugshot for Oscar Mario Soto is not available at this time through the County Jail website.

