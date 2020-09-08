Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 6, 2020:
- Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Public Intoxication
- Knight, Johnny Dean – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Material, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass on Agricultural Land
- Nelson, Calvin Brian – Tampering With Warning Device
- Nelson, Craig Brandon – Tampering With Warning Device
- Patterson, Laura Lee – Disorderly Conduct
- Soto, Oscar Mario – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
- Timmons, Christina Lou – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Triplett, Tyrell Lamar-Leroy – Possession of Marijuana
Note: The mugshot for Oscar Mario Soto is not available at this time through the County Jail website.