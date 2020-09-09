Farmers Market returns to The Crossroads in Dayton

The City of Dayton is happy to announce that the Farmers’ Market will return to The Crossroads Plaza (111 N. Church St.) this Saturday, Sept. 12. The event will be held from 8 am-noon.



Events at The Crossroads had been suspended due to COVID 19 concerns, however the event was reinstated with a safety plan in place to limit the opportunity for exposure. Patrons, vendors, and staff will be required to wear masks while at the event and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

“We’re happy to bring the Farmers’ Market back just in time for all the wonderful locally sourced produce and holiday craft items,” said Assistant City Manager Kimberly Judge. “We have some great vendors who’ve been anxious to get back out there, and we believe it can be done safely as long as everyone involved takes the proper precautions.”

Free parking is available in the City Hall parking lot and curbside along Cook St. and Church St (north of the plaza).

For more information, or to sign up to be a vendor, call 936-258-2642 ext 1128 or send an email to sshewmake@daytontx.org.

