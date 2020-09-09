Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 7, 2020:

Aleem, Khalif Abdul – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Evading Arrest and Criminal Trespass

Castro, Pedro – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Elmer, Armin – Burglary of a Building

Fajardo, Mahiquel Ricardo Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Deadly Conduct

Hatten, David Alan – Parole Violation

McBride, Russell Charles Jr. – Public Intoxication

Pugh, Mackenzie Lynn – Parole Violation

Note: The photo of Mackenzie Lynn Pugh was not available at the time this was posted.

