Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 7, 2020:
- Aleem, Khalif Abdul – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Evading Arrest and Criminal Trespass
- Castro, Pedro – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Elmer, Armin – Burglary of a Building
- Fajardo, Mahiquel Ricardo Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Deadly Conduct
- Hatten, David Alan – Parole Violation
- McBride, Russell Charles Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Pugh, Mackenzie Lynn – Parole Violation
Note: The photo of Mackenzie Lynn Pugh was not available at the time this was posted.