Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 7, 2020:

  • Aleem, Khalif Abdul – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Evading Arrest and Criminal Trespass
  • Castro, Pedro – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Elmer, Armin – Burglary of a Building
  • Fajardo, Mahiquel Ricardo Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Deadly Conduct
  • Hatten, David Alan – Parole Violation
  • McBride, Russell Charles Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Pugh, Mackenzie Lynn – Parole Violation

Note: The photo of Mackenzie Lynn Pugh was not available at the time this was posted.

