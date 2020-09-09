Diane Renee Lackey, 61, of Silsbee, Texas passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Diane was born on October 26, 1958, in Beaumont to the late W.A. Bulgier and Rita Joyce Griffin. She was a faithful Christian woman who loved to sing at her church. She loved animals, especially dogs. Diane enjoyed reading, going to the lake, and just being outdoors.



Diane is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Timothy Lackey.



Left to cherish her memory is her best friend, Raymond Earl Fowler Sr. of Silsbee, Texas. She is also survived by many loving relatives and a host of friends.



Private services will be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Diane Renee Lackey, please visit our Tribute Store.

