Colleen Ann Rose, 63, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Rose was born on November 4, 1956, in Houston, Texas to the late Cyril Matthew Smira and Margaret Pauline Atkins.



Mrs. Rose is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Joseph Rose



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Shannon Rives of Liberty; sister, Geraldine Lucky of Hardin; brothers, Jimmy Smira of Florida, and Boyd Smira of Hardin.



Private services to be held under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Colleen Ann Rose, please visit our Tribute Store.

