Sloan Meric Havard, 2, of Anahuac, Texas, gained his angel wings on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on November 24, 2017 in Houston, Texas to Hunter Wayne Havard and Jordan-Madison Nicole Stewart Havard. His family had many names for him such as Baby Sloan and Sloaney Bologna. Baby Sloan was a silly little boy who loved laughing and running around in circles until he was dizzy. He would chase his dog around and hoped that his dog would chase him back. Sloaney Bologna was a tough guy that would wrestle with his older siblings and most of the time they would let him win. When he crawled in your lap, you knew you were about to have your ears rubbed on just so he could soothe himself. Baby Sloan loved his snack time and his favorites were apple juice, gummies, nutrigrain bars, and marshmallows. He was a huge fan of Toy Story, Sonic the Hedgehog, dinosaurs, Spiderman and other super heroes. Baby Sloan will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Wayne Hankamer, P.D. Hankamer, Travis Havard, and Joann Stewart.



Baby Sloan is survived by his parents, Hunter and Jordan-Madison Havard; siblings, Fallon Havard, Serenity Daniel, and Liam Havard; grandparents, Tammy and Vince Stewart, Arlette and Randy Williams, and Darryl and Audra Havard; aunts and uncles; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jett Hankamer, Nathan Elliott, Macauley Stewart, John Kimble, Dshaun Richardson, Josh Abshier, Buck Trice, Luke Trice, and Winston Roberts.



Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1pm until 3pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hillside Church, 12319 TX-146, Mont Belvieu, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 3pm with Pastor Mark Trice officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

