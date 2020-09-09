On September 6, 2020, Jerry Lee Wade, Sr. passed on to heaven at the age of 88.

The funeral services will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX on Friday, September 11, 2020, 2:00pm – 3:30pm. Visitation will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Burial will follow the funeral at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, TX. The pallbearers will be William Kip Poarch, Daniel Lee, Jaimi Neeb, Daniel Guzman, Donnie Marrs and Charlie Burch.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet Wade; children Jerry Wade, Jr and wife Sandy; Brenda Wade Johnson and deceased husband Tom; Terry Sanford Wade and wife Gina; Cindy Ramone Wade; Chris Wade Karns; Clarence Franklin (Frank) Wade and wife Abigail; stepsons Dale Reynolds and wife Debbie; Greg Reynolds; Jeff Mabrey and wife Angie; Jason Mabrey and wife Lindsey; 26 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; and his only living sibling, Sue Blailock.

Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Clarence and Sophie Wade; and 7 brothers and sister.

Jerry was born on a houseboat on the Atchafalaya River in Louisiana on June 2, 1932. He was adopted by a loving family, Clarence and Sophie Wade on 09/11/1936. He joined the army in July 1947 at the age of 15 and was honorably discharged in 1948 at the age of 16 because they found out he was under age. He moved back to Thomastown, Mississippi, attended high school and graduated in 1950. After honorable discharge by the Army, he re-enlisted in the National Guard after high school. He went to work for General Motors in Detroit, Michigan and attended night school at Michigan State School of Technology. He moved back to Louisiana where he got into the Civil Construction industry after being found by his adopted sister in 1952. For the next 50 years, he was a project manager over notable civil projects. After retirement, he served for 6 years as the Mayor of Shepherd, TX. He was always active in his church and loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was always bragging to his buddies about the great achievements of his family and if they didn’t have any, he would make one up. He was always helping those in need, even taking care of his ex-wife’s husband who he referred to as his husband-in-law. He will be dearly missed by his many family and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

