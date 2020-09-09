James Lynn Mizell, age 70 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born July 17, 1950 in Baytown, Texas to parents Seville and Frances Mizell who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlynn D. Smith and husband River; grandchildren, Jake Ryder James Smith, and Abigail Grace Smith; along with numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Boothe Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tarkington Student Foundation.

