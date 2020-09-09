Raymond Lindsay, age 81, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born August 5, 1939 in Livingston, Texas to parents Ruel and Mae Lindsay who preceded him in death along with his brother, Billy Lindsay; grandsons, Cody Scott and Justin Woods; wife of 41 years, Rita “Mama” Lindsay; and wife, Layte Lindsay.

Survivors include his daughters, Rhonda Tucker and husband Wayne, Jo Ellen Gardiner and husband Johnny, Vicki Janes and husband David, Gari Bates, and Lauri Valderez; son, Wayne Lindsay; sister, Barbara Fly and husband Jack; brother, Bobby Lindsay and wife Bessie; grandchildren, Missi, Callie, Jessica, Mandi, Lindsey, Samantha, Duke, Jacob, Shawn, Rick, Robbie, and Patrick; along with 22 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Center Grove Church, Livingston, Texas. Interment will follow at Center Grove Cemetery.

