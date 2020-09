Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 8, 2020:

Brown, Mary Elizabeth – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Broyles, Heather Lee – Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct

Collins, Cadilla Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crow, Kyle Grady – Revocation of Probation-Criminal Trespassing

Elliott, Michael Vinson – Assault/Family Violence

Garcia, Teodoro Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-False Drug Test

Hafford, Tamela Levette – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Karbowski, Bruce Wayne – Nepotism

Keaton, Chad Allen – Parole Violation

Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Aggravated Assault

Paul, Justin Alan – Disorderly Conduct

Zbranek, Justin Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

