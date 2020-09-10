September is Library Card Month

September is National Library Card Month and the Liberty Municipal Library is encouraging everyone to get a library card and take advantage of all it has to offer.

Library cards should be at the top of every student’s school supply list, and with that card all library patrons have access to books, videos, magazines and outstanding free resources available through the TexShare Databases.

TexShare Databases are e-resources licensed for the use of Texas libraries and their patrons. Users will find homework help, health and business information, academic journals, popular magazines, genealogy, job and career development plus much more.

Of great interest during difficult economic times, the TexShare databases offer interactive job skill tutorials and college preparation resources. There are also a wide range of downloadable legal forms, reliable health information, hobbies, crafts and home improvement do-it-yourself guides, military and government information, business and teacher reference, and many more areas of interest.

TexShare Databases are ad-free and contain books, 27,750 scholarly journals and magazines, transcripts, newspapers, K-12 homework resources, and reports that are digitized, stored, and made accessible Texas library patrons 24/7. The TexShare Databases provide access to more than 215,000 e-books, and over 16 million images, videos and interactive resources. The information found in the databases is factual, and in a time when misinformation abounds, access to reliable, trustworthy information is highly important.

The TexShare databases are offered though a state-wide consortium of over 700 members, including public, university and medical libraries, who pay a fee to gain access to these excellent resources for their users. The program is administered by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, and all the TexShare resources are available to library card holders at no charge.

The retail cost of the TexShare Databases for your library, if purchased separately, would exceed $65,000.

All of these resources are accessible to Texas library card holders. A login and password are needed to gain access to the TexShare databases, and those are provided by the library to valid library card holders.

The library urges everyone to get a library card or update an expired card. There is no charge for a library card at the Liberty Municipal Library whether you live inside or outside of the city limits of Liberty. All that is required is an up-to-date Texas driver license.

The library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center, which is the gray cinderblock building across from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Current hours are Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The rest of the week the library is closed to the public, but patrons may call the library at 936-336-8901 to request materials that can be picked up at the library’s front door. Front door checkout service is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901.

