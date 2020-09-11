Betty Jean Thompson Frazar, 78, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side. She was born on November 12, 1941, in Houston, Texas to Charles Herman Thompson and Mary Lee Ready Thompson. Betty worked as a Mail Carrier for the United States Post Office in Baytown, Texas and retired after working for 22 years. She then opened a boutique at Ricks Cabaret and The Century where she served as house mom for many years. Then went on to open a third boutique at St. James Place. Betty was a very independent, strong, hard working woman. Many would say a workaholic. She was also a tough but yet loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Thompson; and brother, Charles Thompson II.

Betty is survived by her children, Paula Michele Hernandez and Stacy Jay Davis; grandchildren, Zachary Doom, Caleb Davis, Sterling Davis, April Davis and D.J. Davis; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life gathering for her in Dayton, Texas at her home. This event is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6pm.

